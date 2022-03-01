Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT at $19.18

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 64,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.