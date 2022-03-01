Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,152. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

