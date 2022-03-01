ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $83,522.88

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 112.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $83,522.88 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 131.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00227477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,853,459 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

