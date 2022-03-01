Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0243 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $186,542.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

