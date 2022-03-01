ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 34,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 647,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,065,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

