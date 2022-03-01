ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ADT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ADT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
