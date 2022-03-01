Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 303 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.