Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NUVB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 41,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

