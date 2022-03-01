S.A. Mason LLC Sells 256 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $667.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.56 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

