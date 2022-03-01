Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

