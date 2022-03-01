Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%.
NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
