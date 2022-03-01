Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 37,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
