Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 37,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.