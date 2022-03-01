Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEPA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 34,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,776. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175,476 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

