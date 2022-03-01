Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $9.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,915 shares of company stock worth $22,615,777. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.