New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 572,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

