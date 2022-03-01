Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
