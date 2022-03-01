Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. 80,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

