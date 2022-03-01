FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

FGEN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 34,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FibroGen by 748.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

