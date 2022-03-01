Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

