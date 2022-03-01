Somerset Trust Co Invests $234,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of D traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

