Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $75,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. 1,175,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

