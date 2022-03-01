Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

