Zacks: Analysts Expect BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. BRT Apartments also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

