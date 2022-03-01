Corsicana & Co. Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,773,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $169.50. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

