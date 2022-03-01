IMS Capital Management Purchases 102 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

