J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.34. 54,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 755,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.