Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
A number of analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,463,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
