Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.98. 117,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

