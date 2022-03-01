Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 39,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.