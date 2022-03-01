Woodstock Corp Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.63. 44,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

