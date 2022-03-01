Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 740,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,672. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

