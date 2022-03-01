Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 932.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 665,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,952. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

