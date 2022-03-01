DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 23,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

