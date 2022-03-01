Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 8.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.25. 87,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,380,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Proterra alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.