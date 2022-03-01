Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 111917194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Get Toople alerts:

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.