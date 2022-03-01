Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. 129,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

