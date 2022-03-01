Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 98,169 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,722 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 98,169 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,829 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 146.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

