Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$0.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

