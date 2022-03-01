Beam Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $7.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00028620 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,679,400 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

