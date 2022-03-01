$16.53 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

