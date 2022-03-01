ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITMPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

