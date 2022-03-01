Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 4,653 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 16,700,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

