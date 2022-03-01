Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 11,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 307,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
