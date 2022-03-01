Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 11,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 307,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

