Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $4.85. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 8,256 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

