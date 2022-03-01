iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.89

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 567481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

