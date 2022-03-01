Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.