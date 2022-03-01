Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Invests $212,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 110,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

