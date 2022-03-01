Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

DIS stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 200,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,369,303. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

