Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. 107,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,687. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

