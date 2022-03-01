The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.