Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $139,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. 10,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.